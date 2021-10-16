Stars power play: Kocsis scores first two goals with team as Stars win at Fargo

Friday: Lincoln 4, Fargo 2.
What went right: Christian Kocsis scored Lincoln's first and last goals — his first two of the season for the Stars — and Lincoln piled up 19 shots in a three-goal second period in Fargo, North Dakota. Lincoln held Fargo to six shots in that second period, when the Stars went up 4-2. Carter Schade had two assists for the Stars, who had 39 shots. The Stars killed off all three of the Force's power plays and went 1-for-2 themselves. Lincoln goalie Kaidan Mbereko stopped 26 of 28 shots.
What went wrong: Fargo tied the score at 1-1 at the 12:59 mark of the first period, when it outshot Lincoln 11-10. Fargo added another goal in the second period to pull within 3-2.
Up next: The Stars play at Fargo again at 6 p.m. Saturday.