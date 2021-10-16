Stars power play: Kocsis scores first two goals with team as Stars win at Fargo

What went right: Christian Kocsis scored Lincoln's first and last goals — his first two of the season for the Stars — and Lincoln piled up 19 shots in a three-goal second period in Fargo, North Dakota. Lincoln held Fargo to six shots in that second period, when the Stars went up 4-2. Carter Schade had two assists for the Stars, who had 39 shots. The Stars killed off all three of the Force's power plays and went 1-for-2 themselves. Lincoln goalie Kaidan Mbereko stopped 26 of 28 shots.