 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stars power play: Kocsis scores first two goals with team as Stars win at Fargo
0 Comments

Stars power play: Kocsis scores first two goals with team as Stars win at Fargo

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday: Lincoln 4, Fargo 2.

What went right: Christian Kocsis scored Lincoln's first and last goals — his first two of the season for the Stars — and Lincoln piled up 19 shots in a three-goal second period in Fargo, North Dakota. Lincoln held Fargo to six shots in that second period, when the Stars went up 4-2. Carter Schade had two assists for the Stars, who had 39 shots. The Stars killed off all three of the Force's power plays and went 1-for-2 themselves. Lincoln goalie Kaidan Mbereko stopped 26 of 28 shots.

What went wrong: Fargo tied the score at 1-1 at the 12:59 mark of the first period, when it outshot Lincoln 11-10. Fargo added another goal in the second period to pull within 3-2.

Up next: The Stars play at Fargo again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Stars power play: Lincoln scores pair in third period to win at Sioux Falls
Stars power play: Wahlin provides eye-popping goal as Stars blow out Stampede at the Ice Box
Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News