Stars power play: Hat trick highlights hot night for Tri-City in rout of Stars

Friday: Tri-City 7, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Lleyton Roed scored three goals to lead Tri-City's rout in Kearney.

Tri-City scored twice in the first period and extended the lead to 4-0 before Lincoln's Aidan Thompson found the net on a power-play goal with less than 7 minutes remaining in the second.

Any momentum for the Stars was short-lived. The Storm's Ilya Nikolaev scored a shorthanded goal late in the second, and Roed scored twice in the third period, including the hat-trick goal with about 6 minutes remaining.

Tri-City scored three times on just seven shots in the second period.

Lincoln has lost four of six games.

What went right: Outside of Thompson's goal, his sixth of the season, very little for Lincoln.

Up next: Lincoln will host rival Omaha at 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

