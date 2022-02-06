 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stars power play: After third-period rally, Stars run into a wall in shootout loss to Lancers

Sunday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, SO.

What went wrong: In Ralston, Lincoln scored two goals in the third period to send the game into extra time, but the Lancers prevailed behind the play of Thomas Heaney.

The Lancer goaltender stopped all four Lincoln shot attempts in the shootout. Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead nearly matched him, stopping the Lancers' first three shots. But on their fourth try, the Lancers connected with the back of the net on Tomas Trunda's shot.

Omaha built a 3-1 lead midway through the second period.

What went right: Lincoln, which beat Omaha 5-1 on Saturday at the Ice Box, got back in the game on Antonio Fernandez's power-play goal nearly seven minutes into the third period. Dalton Norris tied it with less than two minutes remaining on his 15th goal of the season.

Lincoln had 14 shots on goal in the third period, matching their total through the first two periods.

Up next: After a 2-1 weekend, Lincoln will travel to Sioux City on Friday.

