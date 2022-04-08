Stars pound Lancers 8-1 behind big second period

The Lincoln Stars made sure the Omaha Lancers kept their bus warm Friday.

Lincoln (34-18-5) scored four goals in the second period on its way to an 8-1 victory at the Ice Box.

Tanner Ludke redeemed himself after a four-minute minor penalty in the first period with his first USHL goal to give Lincoln a 5-0 lead in the second period. Luke Johnson scored earlier in the period, and Aidan Thompson added two of his own in the second.

“Obviously it's not ideal on your first shift and being in the box for four minutes,” Ludke said. “A little bit of redemption, and I just kind of trusted myself and believed in myself.”

The Stars bottom lines dominated the game, with Patrick Raftery giving Lincoln a 1-0 lead late in the first period with his third goal of the season. Lincoln appeared to score with 10 seconds left in the first frame, but it was one of four potential Stars' goals waved off throughout the game.

“I'm just proud of the guys for the 60-minute effort,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “We had all four (offensive) lines going, all seven 'D' playing and Kaidan (Mbereko) made some really big saves when we needed them.

“We played the right way and they waved off four goals. We could have had 12.”

Lincoln added three more goals in the third period, including Lucas Wahlin's 28th of the season, giving him a goal in nine consecutive games. Gleb Veremyev led the period off with his 14th of the year.

Dalton Norris scored his 24th and increased his franchise record to 19 power-play goals this season.

“I don't know how (Norris) does it,” Russo said. “He absolutely crushes that puck and he does it over-and-over again. It's not just on the net. It's up in the corner.”

Omaha broke Mbereko's shutout with 52 seconds remaining on Tomas Trunda's first USHL goal. Mbereko stopped 21 shots.

Lincoln turns around and faces the Lancers in Omaha at 6 p.m. Saturday.

