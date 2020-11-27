Stars players play important role in translating success

Hockey has become a universal language, but even then it sometimes needs a translator.
Lincoln Stars forward Yu Sato grew up in Saitama, Japan, and speaks three languages, including Russian. Along with teammates Aleksei Sergeev (Rybinsky, Russia), Nikolai Mayorov (Tyumen, Russia) and Gleb Veremyev (Monroe Township, New Jersey), who speaks Russian, that creates a whole new dialect on the ice.
“It’s huge to have Yu Sato and Gleb here that kind of help us bridge the language barrier,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “It’s invaluable to our staff. Dealing with guys, with Sergeev as well, Nikki’s (Mayorov) English has gotten better since playing in Cedar Rapids last season. He’s picked it up pretty fast, but there are times we lean on Yu Sato, Gleb or Aleksei, for that matter, to help us.
“We want our guys comfortable; we want them confident going into the games, that they understand what is going on on the ice, and certainly having those guys here bridge the divide with the languages is huge for us.”
Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael has played overseas in Finland. He knows the frustrations of not understanding or being understood can weigh on a player.
“If you look back at the history of hockey and you have two Russians on the same line, they feel like they have their partner,” Michael said. “They are more comfortable and they try to make plays that they may have not tried earlier with maybe an American or Canadian. It goes a long way.
“If you watch the history of it with the Russian Red Army team or the Detroit Red Wings when they brought those guys all over, they put all those guys on the ice together, because they understand the game at a different level compared to others.”
It’s not just a native tongue that has helped some of the Stars’ international imports this season.
Joe and Cindy Banset are the billet family for Stars co-captain Tony Follmer, along with Sergeev and the newly acquired Mayorov, making a home in Lincoln feel like home for all three players.
“When the billets are taking you to the Russian grocery store on your first day in town, you’re obviously going to feel at home pretty quick,” Michael said. “But also to have another guy (Sergeev) that speaks that language and has lived that lifestyle goes a long way for these kids.”
Peruzzi has seen the effects on the ice, as well.
“The comment to me the other day from Aleksei was, ‘It feels like home again,'” Peruzzi said. “Again, you’re going a long time without being around your family or friends in the way the state of the world is. To have some people around that know the culture, know the language; speaking with Nikki and Aleksi, they are watching Russian comedies at home at night. That’s huge. That helps that homesickness and at ease in the locker room and meshing with the team.”
Mayorov was 10th in USHL goals scored with 24 in the 2019-20 season with Cedar Rapids, and with a handful of Russian-speaking players, the Stars staff is not opposed to the idea of creating a forward line with them.
"There are a lot of things that go on out there that they're speaking their native language and the American players don't know what is being communicated," Peruzzi said. "There is a certain advantage to that.
"You can hear them if you are at our practices or at our games, a lot of what they speak is Russian on the ice. You add in Yu Sato, who is bilingual, a couple other languages there, and it's a certain advantage to call for pucks and the other team doesn't know what you are saying."
The Stars travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to face the Stampede at 7 p.m. Saturday.
