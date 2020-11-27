Stars players play important role in translating success

Hockey has become a universal language, but even then it sometimes needs a translator.

Lincoln Stars forward Yu Sato grew up in Saitama, Japan, and speaks three languages, including Russian. Along with teammates Aleksei Sergeev (Rybinsky, Russia), Nikolai Mayorov (Tyumen, Russia) and Gleb Veremyev (Monroe Township, New Jersey), who speaks Russian, that creates a whole new dialect on the ice.

“It’s huge to have Yu Sato and Gleb here that kind of help us bridge the language barrier,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “It’s invaluable to our staff. Dealing with guys, with Sergeev as well, Nikki’s (Mayorov) English has gotten better since playing in Cedar Rapids last season. He’s picked it up pretty fast, but there are times we lean on Yu Sato, Gleb or Aleksei, for that matter, to help us.

“We want our guys comfortable; we want them confident going into the games, that they understand what is going on on the ice, and certainly having those guys here bridge the divide with the languages is huge for us.”

Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael has played overseas in Finland. He knows the frustrations of not understanding or being understood can weigh on a player.