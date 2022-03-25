Stars penalty kill shines; Wahlin, Laba score hat tricks

It seemed all the Lincoln Stars had to do Friday was take a penalty to generate their offense.

The Stars scored five short-handed goals and had two hat tricks in a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls at the Ice Box.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, Lincoln scored four short-handed goals, including goals from Lucas Wahlin and Noah Laba on the same penalty kill. Wahlin and Laba both finished with a hat trick, marking the fourth time this season the Stars have recorded three-goal performances from a player. Yu Sato and Aidan Thompson have the other two hat tricks this season.

“We had a pretty interesting second period, to say the least,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said.

Laba's hat trick came in the second period, but it involved nearly a five-minute review process for a potential high-stick call.

“We were just talking to the guys that it doesn't matter if it is in or not,” Russo added. “We've got a minute and three seconds left on the penalty kill. We need to kill this and start to generate some momentum five-on-five or maybe we just need to take another penalty, because that is where we are getting all our offense from.”

Wahlin had an interesting night, looking in the stands during warmups, and seeing a surprise in the seats — his brother Ben. Wahlin's hat trick came in the third period, again short-handed, to put the Stars ahead 7-2.

“It was a super special night for me,” Wahlin said. “My parents were actually in town, and my brother came and surprised me in town as well. Glad I was able to have a good game for him.

“It gave me a little boost of energy. I've always wanted to prove to my brother I could play at the next level.”

For Laba, his experience was special as well.

“You just keep working hard,” Laba said. “Sometimes it's your night and the puck finds the net. It's pretty special.”

Lincoln returns to action Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.

