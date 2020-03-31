Stars part ways with coach, GM Chupp after three seasons

The Cody Chupp era has ended with the Lincoln Stars.
Chupp, who served as head coach the past three seasons and took on general manager responsibilities this season, will not have his contract renewed, the organization announced Tuesday.
Chupp posted a 70-85-15 record over three seasons in Lincoln.
“We want to thank Cody for three strong years with our program,” Stars owner Ryan Schiff said in a statement. "Nobody will ever forget the epic run orchestrated by Cody from January of 2018 to a first-round playoff victory in overtime against Sioux Falls in the 2017-18 season, Cody’s first season with us. Cody represented the Stars very well on and off the ice, he is a true professional in every sense of the word and we wish him continued success in his coaching career.”
Lincoln had a 23-20-3-2 record in 2019-20 (wins, losses, overtime losses, shootout losses), fifth in the Western Conference, before the USHL canceled the remainder of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lincoln was a franchise worst 12-42-4-4 in 2018-19.
Chupp's best season in Lincoln was his first, when he led the Stars to a 35-23-1-1 record in 2017-18 and a spot in the USHL playoffs as the fifth-place team in the Western Conference. The Stars went 3-4 in the playoffs, winning a best-of-three series against Sioux Falls in the opening round before losing to Waterloo 3-1 in a best-of-five.
“He did a lot of really good things here,” Schiff told the Journal Star. “He took over a team that was struggling his first year. We were in last place the first half of the year and the second half we won 18 of 24 games and won a playoff series. That is the only playoff series we've won since I've been the owner.”
Chupp was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers from 2014-17 before taking over the top position on the Stars' staff. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Utica College for the 2013-14 season.
The Stars will be on the hunt for a new coach and general manager right away, Schiff said.
“There is a plan in place,” Schiff said. “This decision wasn't made without a lot of forethought. I've been thinking on how this will play out and I have a plan in place.”
Though Schiff did not go into detail on the plan, the interview process is moving ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Schiff said the head coach and general manager duties could be combined or separate, depending on the candidates.
“In the hockey world, as far as hiring talent, you can hire someone in so many ways now,” Schiff said. “Whether it be by Zoom or Facetime, there are so many ways to get things accomplished. People have so many references. There are videotapes and so many things that you can do to fill a position that I don't see (coronavirus) as an impact at all as far as our hiring. It's just going to be a matter of us finding the right person at the right time.”
