Stars part ways with coach, GM Chupp after three seasons

“He did a lot of really good things here,” Schiff told the Journal Star. “He took over a team that was struggling his first year. We were in last place the first half of the year and the second half we won 18 of 24 games and won a playoff series. That is the only playoff series we've won since I've been the owner.”

Chupp was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers from 2014-17 before taking over the top position on the Stars' staff. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Utica College for the 2013-14 season.

The Stars will be on the hunt for a new coach and general manager right away, Schiff said.

“There is a plan in place,” Schiff said. “This decision wasn't made without a lot of forethought. I've been thinking on how this will play out and I have a plan in place.”

Though Schiff did not go into detail on the plan, the interview process is moving ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic. Schiff said the head coach and general manager duties could be combined or separate, depending on the candidates.

“In the hockey world, as far as hiring talent, you can hire someone in so many ways now,” Schiff said. “Whether it be by Zoom or Facetime, there are so many ways to get things accomplished. People have so many references. There are videotapes and so many things that you can do to fill a position that I don't see (coronavirus) as an impact at all as far as our hiring. It's just going to be a matter of us finding the right person at the right time.”

