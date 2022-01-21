Stars' offense erupts in third period for 5-4, come-from-behind win over Waterloo

The Lincoln Stars had a comeback for the ages Friday at the Ice Box with a five-goal third period, including Doug Grimes' first two goals with the team and Yu Sato's go-ahead goal with just under 4 minutes to play.

After a scoreless first period, Lincoln fell behind 2-0 to Waterloo before the dormant Stars offense woke up in a 5-4 victory.

“We just had a lot of heart, a lot of grit and a lot of belief in ourselves in the locker room,” Grimes said. “We just came out knowing we could do it. No matter what the score is, we always know we are in the game.”

Waterloo held Lincoln to just four shots in the first period of what was expected to be a goaltender battle between two of the USHL's top goalies. Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead and Waterloo's Jack Williams both came into Friday's contest with sub-2.70 goals-against averages.

But stats went out the window as the teams combined for seven goals in the third period.