Stars' offense erupts in third period for 5-4, come-from-behind win over Waterloo

The Lincoln Stars had a comeback for the ages Friday at the Ice Box with a five-goal third period, including Doug Grimes' first two goals with the team and Yu Sato's go-ahead goal with just under 4 minutes to play.
After a scoreless first period, Lincoln fell behind 2-0 to Waterloo before the dormant Stars offense woke up in a 5-4 victory.
“We just had a lot of heart, a lot of grit and a lot of belief in ourselves in the locker room,” Grimes said. “We just came out knowing we could do it. No matter what the score is, we always know we are in the game.”
Waterloo held Lincoln to just four shots in the first period of what was expected to be a goaltender battle between two of the USHL's top goalies. Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead and Waterloo's Jack Williams both came into Friday's contest with sub-2.70 goals-against averages.
But stats went out the window as the teams combined for seven goals in the third period.
“We looked for a couple different options for us to get pucks, but part of that was strictly hard work,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “We started to do that more in the second period, and ironically I thought we were the better team for 15 of the 20 minutes in the second period, yet we were still down 2-0 going into the third.
“Our message in the third period is to maintain and stick to our resolve. There is no panic here. We have a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger and let's go out and find a way to win a game.”
Lucas Wahlin cut the Waterloo lead to 2-1 early in the third with a short-handed goal, followed by Grimes' first goal as a Star. The Black Hawks regained the lead 3-2 on almost a fluke shot that beat Whitehead on the post before Stars captain Dalton Norris made it 3-3 with his 12th goal of the season.
Waterloo and Lincoln exchanged goals again with Grimes again knotting the score, this time 4-4, before Sato cleaned up a rebound to give the Stars their first lead 5-4 at the 17:27 mark of the third period.
“Sato was feeling it,” Russo said. “I thought he played really good hockey this week, and I thought he played good last Saturday, too. He had gotten away from his game a little bit since Christmas time, and he knew that. … We had a feeling, I had a feeling, and sometimes you get those opportunities as a coach. I put Raft (Patrick Raferty) down and put Sato on that shift and (Sato) made me look like a pretty smart guy.”
Lincoln returns to the Ice Box to face the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Saturday.