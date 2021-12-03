Stars' Norris, heavy-hearted after shooting at his old high school this week, finds support from teammates in win

It had been an emotional four days for Lincoln Stars captain Dalton Norris.

The Stars helped Norris on the ice with a 5-1 victory over Sioux City on Friday at the Ice Box.

Norris attended high school in Oxford, Michigan, where a school shooting took place Tuesday.

“Me and my two brothers went to Oxford High School,” Norris said. “We had found out what happened Tuesday and the last three days have been pretty emotional. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers go back to everyone back home. Obviously, it's a tragedy of what happened. I feel for the families and the kids. I try not to get too emotional about it, but it's tough. I grew up in Oxford.”

The Ice Box opened with a moment of silence before the game.

“Obviously, there are some awful things that go on in our country and around the world every day now,” Stars coach Rocky Russo said. “It doesn't always resonate, because it does not always hit close to home.

“But when you see something like that happen at your former high school and former teammates … it feels much, much closer to us. Our guys rallied around Dalts this week.”