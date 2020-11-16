Stars make splash in trade market, but will wait again for home opener

The Lincoln Stars bolstered its 25-man roster Monday in two trades that involved 10 pieces, but more postponements hit the team over the weekend.

With new directed health measures in Lancaster County, the first Stars home game at the Ice Box will not be until Dec. 11 against the Des Moines Buccaneers. This Friday's contest against Waterloo and a Nov. 28 game against Tri-City were postponed with no makeup dates announced.

Lincoln's home opener Nov. 13 against the Buccaneers also was postponed, putting the Stars on the road for the next five games. Tickets for the postponed home games will be honored when future dates are announced.

But there was positive news at the Ice Box as the Stars acquired Nikolai Mayorov and Nick Nardecchia, both from Tri-City, in two separate trades.

Nardecchia returns in a Stars uniform in exchange for a 2021 Phase II eighth-round pick. The dominant goal-scorer Mayorov was acquired by the Stars for picks in the 2021 Phase I fourth round, 2021 Phase II first round, 2022 Phase I third round and 2022 Phase II second round. Lincoln also gains 2021 Phase II and 2022 Phase I 10th-round selections and a 2022 Phase II eight-round pick from Tri-City.