The Lincoln Stars have hit a critical stretch at the end of February. A 4-2 loss Saturday to Sioux Falls at the Ice Box did not make it any easier.

Lincoln has now dropped six consecutive games, including back-to-back loses to the Stampede.

“Sometimes you get presented with challenges,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “And they put you in a crossroads. You have decisions to make as a group. Either those challenges break you or they make you stronger.”

It's the fourth consecutive game the Stars have outshot their opponent but came away with a loss. The Stars posted 35 shots and held the Stampede to 28, but Sioux Falls scored twice on just nine third-period shots.

Lincoln opened with a dominant 15 shots in the opening frame, but went into the locker room after 20 minutes of play tied 0-0 with Sioux Falls.

“I know we are in a tough little stretch here,” Russo said. “It's character defining. I believe there is an awful lot of character in that room. For us, we are going to have to dig our way out of it. It's going to take hard work and its going to take us believing in why we do what we do.”

Sioux Falls scored quickly in period two to take a 1-0 lead after Samuel Harris netted his 22nd goal of the season and later gave the Stampede a 2-1 lead early in the third on the power play.

“When things are going bad, you don't get bounces,” Russo said. “(Sioux Falls) scored their first goal because the puck hit the referee on an entry. They scored their second goal, (We) broke up a pass, a perfect play by our weakside D, and it lands on their best player's tape. When things aren't going well, the bad things get magnified. That's kind of where we are right now. I think there is high-character men downstairs that are going to get through it. … Sometimes the test is not one you want to take, but once you get through the other side you realize how important it was to go through the adversity.”

Tanner Ludtke added his 25th goal of the season later in the third on the power play after Dashel Oliver's third goal of the year tied the game 1-1 in the second period.

“We've got to find a way to score more 5-on-5. I don't think there is any question about that,” Russo said. “We can't live and die by the power play. That's where we kind of are a little bit. That's just not going to work long term.”

Lincoln will have plenty of chances to ace their test in March, with seven home games at the Ice Box beginning Friday against Sioux City.