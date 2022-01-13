Stars looking for more scoring production from forwards: 'It's an identity thing'

Lincoln Stars forwards have had their ups and downs this season when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net.

The Stars have scored seven goals in three games this month, and only two of them have come from forwards.

“It’s an identity thing and deciding what we are going to be significantly day after day,” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo said. “We have games where on (Jan. 7) we generated chances with extended possessions, touching pucks first, finishing our checks and playing in front of the net.

"Saturday (a 5-2 loss to Sioux Falls) we wanted to make dot-to-dot passes, we wanted to play more perimeter hockey and we wanted to play more cute hockey. That doesn’t work in this league. You need to play hard, heavy hockey and be able to utilize your (defense) on rushes and not just try and make seam passes. That’s all we seemed to do Saturday and that’s what led to a lack of offense from our forwards.”

Defenseman Dalton Norris leads the Stars in goals with 11, while four forwards follow the captain in most goals scored this season.