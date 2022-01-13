Stars looking for more scoring production from forwards: 'It's an identity thing'

Lincoln Stars forwards have had their ups and downs this season when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net.
The Stars have scored seven goals in three games this month, and only two of them have come from forwards.
“It’s an identity thing and deciding what we are going to be significantly day after day,” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo said. “We have games where on (Jan. 7) we generated chances with extended possessions, touching pucks first, finishing our checks and playing in front of the net.
"Saturday (a 5-2 loss to Sioux Falls) we wanted to make dot-to-dot passes, we wanted to play more perimeter hockey and we wanted to play more cute hockey. That doesn’t work in this league. You need to play hard, heavy hockey and be able to utilize your (defense) on rushes and not just try and make seam passes. That’s all we seemed to do Saturday and that’s what led to a lack of offense from our forwards.”
Defenseman Dalton Norris leads the Stars in goals with 11, while four forwards follow the captain in most goals scored this season.
Lucas Wahlin and Luke Johnson both have eight goals, while Griffin Jurecki has added seven and Aidan Thompson six. After that, it alternates between defensemen and forwards over the next seven top goal scorers for Lincoln.
The forwards will have a chance to redeem themselves against Sioux Falls on Friday, when Lincoln will face the host Stampede for the eighth time this season.
“With all of our opponents at this point, it’s focusing on what we do well,” Russo said. “We have an understanding of each opponent now. Certainly we continue to watch film against our opponent. It’s easy to do that this week, because our previous game was against them. More than anything, we are focusing on our process, the way we play, and what we have to do to succeed.”
The Stars will finish the weekend with a Saturday game at Des Moines (6 p.m.)
Home game time changes: Starting Feb. 5, Saturday games at the Ice Box will be moved to 6 p.m., the Stars announced. The change affects seven games.
Changes are: Feb. 5, Omaha; Feb. 12, Omaha; Feb. 26, Sioux City; March 12, Des Moines; March 26, Waterloo; April 2, Sioux City; April 23, Tri-City.
Additionally, a Feb. 24 against Fargo is also a 6 p.m. start at the Ice Box. All other games not affected by the change will start at 7 p.m.