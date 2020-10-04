A closer look at how the Lincoln Stars and USHL plan to play hockey during a pandemic

“What's nice for us is it is a practice, if you will, even for staff,” Crocker said. “From video board to concessions. We can use those (games) and if you go online to our COVID protocols, it shows our new entry and exit plans that we do have for fans to help people spread out. Those will be good practice games for us to make sure all those are working and if we need to make any adjustments.”

Other Ice Box protocols include:

* Face coverings will be required at all times for fans unless actively eating or drinking, following the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requirements.

* The Ice Box will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each event. Restrooms will be sanitized multiple times throughout an event.

* The Stars have installed multiple hand-sanitizer stations that will be available in all sections. Stanchions also will be used to help fans stand 6-feet apart while at concession stands.

Crocker has given her staff members a lot of credit given the challenges they have faced since last season.