Stars keep power-play kill streak going in victory against Storm

Lincoln Stars assistant coach Chris Michaels looked on from the bench with seconds left and thought, "Not like this."

Down a man and Tri-City on a 4-on-3 power play with the Stars (22-18-5) having the game well in hand, Lincoln kept an impressive streak alive in a 6-2 victory over the Storm Friday at the Ice Box.

The Stars have now killed off 28 consecutive power plays, including a 5-for-5 performance Friday.

“For us we aren't focused about how many there are in a row,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “We are focused on every opportunity we have on the kill and our kill was good again tonight.

“Moose (goaltender Jacob Mucitelli) was a key component in that. He has to be. In order for our kill to be successful especially in a high-skilled team like Tri-City.”

It was not just the penalty kill that helped Lincoln back into the win column as the Stars scored three goals on their first four shots in the first period and went 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

Christian Sarlo netted his 13th power-play goal of the season and 20th overall to give Lincoln a comfortable 4-1 in the second period. Matt Miller, Brock Bremer and Jordan Power all scored in the first period for the Stars.