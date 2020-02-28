Stars keep power-play kill streak going in victory against Storm

Lincoln Stars assistant coach Chris Michaels looked on from the bench with seconds left and thought, "Not like this."
Down a man and Tri-City on a 4-on-3 power play with the Stars (22-18-5) having the game well in hand, Lincoln kept an impressive streak alive in a 6-2 victory over the Storm Friday at the Ice Box.
The Stars have now killed off 28 consecutive power plays, including a 5-for-5 performance Friday.
“For us we aren't focused about how many there are in a row,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “We are focused on every opportunity we have on the kill and our kill was good again tonight.
“Moose (goaltender Jacob Mucitelli) was a key component in that. He has to be. In order for our kill to be successful especially in a high-skilled team like Tri-City.”
It was not just the penalty kill that helped Lincoln back into the win column as the Stars scored three goals on their first four shots in the first period and went 2-for-6 on the man advantage.
Christian Sarlo netted his 13th power-play goal of the season and 20th overall to give Lincoln a comfortable 4-1 in the second period. Matt Miller, Brock Bremer and Jordan Power all scored in the first period for the Stars.
Miller and Bremer both had two-goal nights, each adding tallies in the third period and were a formidable net-front presence. Miller's second goal came on the Stars' second power-play goal with Bremers coming just after a Tri-City penalty expired.
“We did a good job of creating numbers in that area,” Chupp said. “And ultimately getting to that area. Brock's was just after time expired , but essentially a power-play goal. That's the key. To have those guys there and have a guy willing to stand in that area. If you like scoring goals that is a really great place to play.”'
Mucitelli continued his strong presence in net, making 18 saves on 20 shots, after he faced 51 shots in the last meeting against the Storm on New Year's Eve.
Lincoln and Tri-City meet again Saturday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.