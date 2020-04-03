Stars hire Chris Michael as interim head coach, general manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Stars have moved Chris Michael to interim head coach and general manager, the team announced Friday.

Michael becomes the seventh head coach in franchise history and has served as an assistant coach for the Stars since the 2017-18 season.

The team announced Tuesday it wouldn't renew the contract of Cody Chupp, who served as head coach the past three seasons and as general manager in 2019-20.

“We feel very confident with Chris Michael,” Stars owner Ryan Schiff said. “Chris has been in the USHL for seven years, three of them in our program and is obviously very highly regarded. We know Chris is an excellent coach, talent evaluator and is very familiar with our league, structure and team culture. This is a very natural evolution in our league. In fact, it is the essence of development that our league strives to achieve: to provide an opportunity to grow and step into a greater role when the opportunity presents itself.”

Prior to Lincoln, Michael was an assistant coach for the Omaha Lancers (2013-14) and associate head coach from 2014-17.