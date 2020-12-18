Stars given the green light to host home games

A holiday gift came early for the Lincoln Stars, but they will have to wait a day after Christmas to open it.

The Stars announced Friday that they can resume games at the Ice Box and plan to host the Tri-City Storm Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. Barring any issues with COVID-19, it will be the Stars' first home game of the season.

Lincoln (1-4-1) will host a throwback night celebrating 25 years of hockey in the Capital City honoring a tradition of silly string that started in the early berth of the franchise. Silly string will be available to purchase at the Ice Box.

New information was provided for fans as the Ice Box will run at 25% capacity in accordance with current CDC and government guidelines.

The Stars also ask if you visit the concession stands to get your items and return to your seats as soon as possible. Groups of eight or less can sit together as long as they are 6 feet away from other groups.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

