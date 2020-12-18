Stars get the green light to host games at Ice Box

A holiday gift came early for the Lincoln Stars, but they will have to wait until a day after Christmas to open it.
The Stars announced Friday that they can resume games at the Ice Box and plan to host the Tri-City Storm on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. Barring any issues with COVID-19, it will be the Stars' first home game of the season.
Social media may have spoiled the surprise for Stars players, but head coach and general manager Chris Michael says the excitement was still apparent in an abbreviated practice Friday.
“They kind of knew,” Michael said. “We reiterated to make sure that they were seeing something that was accurate. They were all pretty jacked. We missed playing at home, we missed playing for our fans, and it will be nice to see them the day after Christmas.
“We just had the excitement of being back in the rink, honestly. That was first and foremost for us, but knowing that we have a game in a week at home, there is a lot of excitement that will grow.”
Lincoln (1-4-1) will host a throwback night celebrating 25 years of hockey in the Capital City, honoring a tradition of Silly String that started in the early years of the franchise. Silly String will be available to purchase at the Ice Box.
“We are all ecstatic,” Stars President Lori Crocker said. “Obviously there are a lot of limitations and not as many fans here as we would like for a home opener, but we really need a home game. Our players need a home game and our players need our fans and our season ticket holders. Everyone is over-the-moon excited to be able to play at home.”
New information for fans includes that the Ice Box will be at 25% capacity in accordance with current government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Stars also ask those visiting the concession stands to return to their seats as soon as possible. Groups of eight or fewer can sit together as long as they are 6 feet away from other groups.
