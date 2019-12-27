Stars get late goals to down Fargo in OT

What went right: Jordan Power scored his first two goals of the season in the final minutes of the third period to tie the game, and Matt Miller scored with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Lincoln the win at Fargo. Fargo led 2-0 midway through the second period when Lincoln's Jacob Bauer scored his first career goal. The Force went up 3-1 late in the period and led 4-2 in the third before Jordan Power scored his two, the last coming with 7 seconds to play on the power play and with an extra attacker. Brock Bremer also scored for the Stars, and Power also had an assist.