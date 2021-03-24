Stars' game at Des Moines postponed

The Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL announced Wednesday that their weekend games, including Friday against the Lincoln Stars, have been postponed in accordance with the league's player health and safety protocols.

The game against the Stars at Des Moines, along with the Buccaneers' Saturday home game against Tri-City and Sunday game at Sioux City, were declared no-contests. The Stars' next game is now 7 p.m. Saturday against Omaha at the Ice Box.