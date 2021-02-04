Stars forwards O'Brien, Stefan have gone hand-in-hand for nearly a decade

Lincoln Stars forwards James Stefan and Jack O'Brien have been inseparable on and off the ice for nearly a decade.
Now, they are both with the Stars this season after being released by the WHL's Portland Winterhawks after the league postponed the start of its season. The duo played together in the early stages of their careers, and both learned plenty from Stefan's father.
Patrik Stefan was the 1999 NHL first-overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers.
"I've been best friends with James since I can remember, pretty much," O'Brien said. "It's pretty cool that all the way from Little Caesars (15U AAA) to the WHL, and now we are in Lincoln together. It's been pretty crazy, but I love playing with James. He thinks the game at such a high level."
James Stefan, who sports his father's old jersey No. 13, was nearly 5 years old when Patrik played his last game in the NHL. The number 13 was also worn by Stefan's favorite player, Pavel Datsyuk.
It is something James looks back on and recollects how fortunate he has been.
"It was a privilege to have him as a coach and a dad," James said. "Every time he is around me, whether it's going home from practice or to practice he's always giving me feedback. To have him with so much knowledge has definitely helped me to where I am today."
That knowledge also has been translated to O'Brien, who is projected to be a late first- or early second-round draft pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Patrik Stefan is O'Brien's agent.
O'Brien is ranked as the 24th-best available player by eliteprospects.com. He ranks 33rd by FChockey and 46th by Dobberprospects.
"Patrik is a big role model of mine," O'Brien said. "He helps me with stuff on the ice and off the ice. Those habits and little details to my game. He's been a big part of my life and my coach forever.
"He just knows so much, I mean he went first overall. (Patrik) just knows so much about the game. He's been through everything I'm going through right now, and being able to shed that light on me has been great to have him in my life."
Playing together for the past seven years has also helped the duo transition into the USHL. Clay Hanus and Cross Hanus also joined Stefan and O'Brien from the Winterhawks in January.
"The (WHL) season just kept getting pushed back and pushed back," Stefan said. "It was kind of hard to turn down guaranteed games. A 40-game to 45-game season was hard to turn down.
"For me, the transition has actually been really easy. Off the ice the team has been great, Coach (Chris Michael) has been great. On ice (is) just getting used to the league, building confidence, and it's been good."