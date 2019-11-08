The tides turned early for the Lincoln Stars Friday at the Ice Box, as the Omaha Lancers dismantled Lincoln 6-2.
Omaha's six goals came on only 18 shots, three on power plays, as the Lancers' evened the season series 1-1. Lincoln (7-4-2) took care of the Lancers by a 6-1 margin Oct. 12 at Ralston Arena. The Stars finished with 28 shots.
Rhett Pitlick gave the Lancers (5-6-2) an early edge with one of Omaha's three power-play goals on five chances, and broke a 1-1 tie midway through the first period to power the Lancers. Christian Sarlo scored the lone goal for Lincoln, coming on the power-play nearly three minutes after Pitlick opened the scoring.
Lincoln has struggled on the power play as of late, going 2-for-7 Friday. Before Sarlo netted the goal, Lincoln was previously 0-for-16 on the man-advantage, but still led the USHL's Western Conference coming into the contest with a 22.0 conversion percentage (13-of-59).
Sarlo appeared to have another goal in the third period, but was waved off. After review Sarlo's apparent goal was issued a no-goal keeping Matthew Sutton's tally intact.
Matthew Barbolini tallied his eighth goal of the season, late on the third period, a small consolation prize for Lincoln.
The Stars return to the Ice Box Saturday, hosting the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7 p.m.