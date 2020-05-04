Stars focus on offense in USHL's Phase I draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A common theme appeared on the USHL Phase I draft board Monday.

The Lincoln Stars selected two Detroit HoneyBaked U-15 players in their first three selections to join Chase Pietila, whom the Stars tendered from Detroit in April.

Christian Kocsis, a forward, was Lincoln's first selection Monday in the second round. The Stars gave up a first-round selection to tender Pietila last month.

In the third round, Lincoln took goalie Benjamin Behrens of the St. Louis AAA Blues youth team and HoneyBaked's Dylan Gordon.

Both Behrens and Gordon also were selected by Mississauga in the Ontario Hockey League Draft. Behrens was an 11th-round selection by the Steelheads while Gordon went in the seventh round. They'll decide later whether to join the Stars or Mississauga.

Overall, the Stars focused on offense, drafting seven forwards out of their 11 picks.

Gordon was Lincoln's first defensive selection, followed by Brett Baugh in the fourth round. After the Stars selected forward Keaton Peters, Jaren Brinson was the last defenseman off the board for Lincoln.