Stars finding success on the road

Lincoln Stars forward Travis Treloar can't seem to figure it out.

But for some reason the Stars have found success away from the Ice Box, with a 10-5-3 record and 23 of their 38 points this season coming on the road. The Stars are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games in opposing teams' buildings and have picked up five of a possible six points in their last three road contests. Lincoln travels to Muskegon, Michigan, for a pair of weekend games.

“I don't know if it's because we go out to eat and have the good meals,” Treloar said. “But it's just another game for us right now. We are excited to get out to there and come even closer as a group, even though we were close at the start. We are still getting closer with each other.”

Even the Stars' special teams improve on the road, with Lincoln third in the USHL in power-play percentage (22.4%) by converting 15 of 67 chances. Lincoln is 12th in the league in killing off of opposing power plays on the road (76.2%), a stat in which they're last in the league at home.

