Stars finding success on the road

Lincoln Stars forward Travis Treloar can't seem to figure it out.
But for some reason the Stars have found success away from the Ice Box, with a 10-5-3 record and 23 of their 38 points this season coming on the road. The Stars are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games in opposing teams' buildings and have picked up five of a possible six points in their last three road contests. Lincoln travels to Muskegon, Michigan, for a pair of weekend games.
“I don't know if it's because we go out to eat and have the good meals,” Treloar said. “But it's just another game for us right now. We are excited to get out to there and come even closer as a group, even though we were close at the start. We are still getting closer with each other.”
Even the Stars' special teams improve on the road, with Lincoln third in the USHL in power-play percentage (22.4%) by converting 15 of 67 chances. Lincoln is 12th in the league in killing off of opposing power plays on the road (76.2%), a stat in which they're last in the league at home.
You have free articles remaining.
“There is a definitely a difference, and I can't tell you exactly why we are more successful on the road,” Lincoln forward Christian Sarlo said. “I think it's just approaching everything like a business trip and being professional throughout it. Making sure we can do everything we can to have a good performance on the road.”
Sarlo and Treloar have provided consistent depth for the Stars at forward.
Treloar leads the team with 36 points, while linemates Josh Groll and Sarlo are tied for second with 33 points apiece. All three have double-digit goal totals, with Groll leading the team with 16. Sarlo and Treloar have 12 apiece, while three other Stars have 10 or more goals.
“We are deep, and right now I think we are just trying to find our consistency,” Sarlo said. “To be able to play games like Saturday night on a consistent basis. When we are all going, we are a dangerous team.”
Friday's game against the Lumberjacks begins at 6 p.m.