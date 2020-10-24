Stars find silver lining in preseason game rife with penalties

In reality, it was another Lincoln Stars loss in the preseason, but late in the third period something clicked for the Stars in a positive way.

The Stars were called for their ninth penalty of the game in a 4-1 loss to the Omaha Lancers on Saturday at the Ice Box. A bench minor from Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael made it 10 as Lincoln had a 5-on-3 disadvantage for 2 minutes with 8:40 left to play.

Tony Follmer blocked a shot, and then the Stars blocked another — and another — as Lincoln racked up five blocked shots in the 2-minute span and added three more after it.

“We take a bench minor and see what the guys did,” Michael said. “Two minutes, 5-on-3, they're eating the pucks, guys on the bench are going nuts. As much as people are trying to stick it to us, what they don't understand is they are building the bond for us in that locker room right now.”

The Stars had 18 penalties called against them for 82 minutes that gave Omaha seven power-play chances. The Lancers capitalized for three goals on the man-advantage, while Lincoln only had two power-play opportunities. Lincoln has been called for a combined 146 penalty minutes in the past two games, including 64 on Friday against Tri-City at the Ice Box.

