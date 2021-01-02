Stars falter on penalty killing, yielding 4 power-play goals in lopsided home loss

“We showed our age tonight and we are going to have to grow and learn how to get through this. When we are in adversity the message is always the same. The true measure of a man is when adversity is right in front of his face.”

The Stars began with a bright spot with Thompson's goal, and finished with another as Guy Blessing made his second appearance in net for Lincoln. Blessing relieved Ryan Ouellette in net for the final period of play and stopped all seven Tri-City shots he faced. Blessing's last time in net in a game came Dec. 5 in a 6-2 Stars' loss at Fargo, North Dakota, where he was pulled after the first period.

“It wasn't from number 30 in white (Ouellette),” Michael noted. "Number 1, good for him, Guy Blessing. He's had a tough stretch this year to begin but he is an unbelievable kid and he is working through his adjustment period in our league. I'm really disappointed for our two goaltenders. They were left out to dry today by the guys in front of them.”

Blessing made a highlight-reel save, stopping a Tri-City 3-on-1 advantage early in the third period, and he was able to keep the Storm off the scoreboard the rest of the way.