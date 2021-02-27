Stars fall far short against Sioux City, but still getting better on the power play

It may be a small step, but it was a step in the right direction for the Lincoln Stars, with many more to go.

The Stars had suffered mightily on the power play early on in this USHL season but have improved significantly over the past month of play, bringing their season-total to 17 power-play goals this season.

Noah Laba tied for the league lead in rookie power-play goals Saturday in the Stars' 8-2 loss to Sioux City at the Ice Box. It was the Stars' third power-play goal in the past two games. Lincoln is still last in the USHL in power-play percentage, but has brought that number up to 12.6.

Laba now has two man-advantage goals in Lincoln's last two contests and four on the season.

“It's simple. It's five guys outworking four guys,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “You have to be in a shot mindset. We preach that a lot here. We've been preaching it a lot since the start of the year, and now you start seeing these guys have belief of evidence.

“You look tonight at (Laba's) goal, comes a little too late, but as far as the process of what we look for in a successful power play, you want to go out and build momentum for your team. That ultimately was a huge bonus and what we strive for every time we go out for a power play.”