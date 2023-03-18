Lincoln threw the final punch Saturday at the Ice Box.

In a game that totaled 186 penalty minutes between the Stars and in-state rival Omaha, Lincoln took a 5-1 victory.

“Tonight was a little bit of an exception,” Mason Marcellus said. “We had such a nice crowd here at the Ice Box. Guys kind of really wanted to rally up the crowd. It was jersey (auction) night and (head coach) Rocky (Russo) was nice enough of 'If you want to put on a show, put on a show.' But he also said we have to be smart on not getting anyone hurt or take any suspensions here. Kind of find the balance and Rocky let us know.”

A total of 21 penalties were called in the final period with 20 coming after Marcellus' opening penalty and after the 13:07 mark. Nine of those resulted in 10-minute misconducts.

And then the main event began with a 4-1 Lincoln after Omaha and the Stars exchanged goals.

Daniel Sambuco answered Omaha's goal at 12:58 in the third period for his 10th of the year.

“It just shows (Russo) knows every kid our age just wants to put on a show,” Marceullus said. “Wants to be the entertainment and have the attention on them. He's really good about that and it was really cool he let us do that.”

Lincoln (30-18-3) has won four games in a row and five of its last six. The Stars are currently four points behind Waterloo for second place in the USHL Western Conference. Waterloo currently has 76 points.

“We are playing really, really well and feel these are games we should definitely win,” the Lincoln captain said. “I mean, we have been, and I think it's really good for us to keep rolling through these last little stretch and keep playing our best.”

Klavs Veinbergs opened with a haymaker 1:33 into the first period and Lincoln cornered the Lancers with a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

German Yavash added to the Lincoln lead with his seventh of the season and a diving goal from Doug Grimes added his 18th of the season before an ominous feeling filled the Ice Box as time expired.

Omaha goalie Kevin Pasche skated the length of the ice as the two teams had to be separated and handed penalties to start the second period.

Pasche and Yavash received unsportsmanlike conduct, while Omaha's Adam Cardona also received a two-minute head contact penalty. Yavash was also awarded a 10-minute misconduct.

With tensions flaring, the second period proved calm and collected with a scoreless period and just three penalties before the crazy finish in the third.

Lincoln finished 1-for-3 on the power play and held Omaha to an 0-for-3 performance.

Lincoln is currently the best penalty-kill team in the USHL at 85.2% allowing just 43 goals on 185 opponent man-advantages.

The Stars host Sioux City at the Ice Box Friday at 7 p.m.