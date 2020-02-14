Stars erupt for five unanswered goals to beat depleted Sioux City

After allowing Sioux City's lone goal on the Musketeers first shot of the game, the Lincoln Stars put together a volcanic offensive performance against a depleted opponent.

AJ Hodges scored 3:06 into the first period to give Sioux City, who dressed only four defensemen and 11 forwards, a 1-0 lead, but Lincoln (19-16-5) responded with five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory Friday at the Ice Box. Six players were scratched for Sioux City with four coming from injury and two to USHL suspensions.

“Obviously when you see a team only dressing four (defensemen) you want to make sure you are getting pucks into their zone and forcing their 'D' to retreat and defend,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “That's not different than our game plan on any given night.”

Christian Sarlo responded for the Stars late in the first period with his 17th goal of the season and 10th power-play goal to tie the game 1-1.

“That power-play goal was a translation of our 5-on-5 game,” Chupp said. “Our pressure was on the guys to not only battle in those areas, but to get the puck to those areas and create second chance opportunities.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}