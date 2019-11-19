Two Lincoln Stars forwards were named to the World Junior A Challenge Team USA roster Tuesday.
Josh Lopina and Josh Groll will both represent the United States in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Dec. 7-15.
Groll is second in points for the Stars with 16 and leads the team with nine goals. The San Diego native and Michigan commit registered nine goals in 53 games in the 2018-19 season and finished with 18 points.
Lopina, a Massachusetts Amherst commit, has four goals and nine assists this season.
The WJAC consists of five teams: Canada East, Canada West, Czech Republic, Russia and the United States.
Team USA has won gold eight times since 2006, with a most recent title coming in 2018 after beating Russia 2-0 in Bonnyville, Alberta.