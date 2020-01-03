Stars drop penalty-free affair to rival Lancers

The Lincoln Stars tried to beat down the door in the final minutes of third period, but the hinges held for the Omaha Lancers.

Lincoln lost 4-2 Friday at the Ice Box, marking its first regulation loss of the season after leading after two periods of play. In the first penalty-free contest in the Stars-Lancers rivalry, Omaha capitalized twice 54 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead, before Grant Anderson put out the heat in the Lancers' end with a 195-foot, empty net goal. Lincoln, which leads the USHL in penalty minutes, has only accounted for four penalties in its past three contests.

“I thought (Omaha) strung together some good shifts after they scored to put us on our heels, and our response wasn't good enough,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “It wasn't good enough to start the period.

“We weren't consistent enough in our style. What Omaha did was what we preached throughout the week. We weren't committed enough to doing things right on our own end.”

Omaha tied the game 2-2 3:04 into the second period on a shot from Ryan Lautenbach, before Logan Will put the Lancers ahead for good on a face-off draw in the Stars' defensive zone :54 later.

