Stars drop penalty-free affair to rival Lancers

The Lincoln Stars tried to beat down the door in the final minutes of third period, but the hinges held for the Omaha Lancers.
Lincoln lost 4-2 Friday at the Ice Box, marking its first regulation loss of the season after leading after two periods of play. In the first penalty-free contest in the Stars-Lancers rivalry, Omaha capitalized twice 54 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead, before Grant Anderson put out the heat in the Lancers' end with a 195-foot, empty net goal. Lincoln, which leads the USHL in penalty minutes, has only accounted for four penalties in its past three contests.
“I thought (Omaha) strung together some good shifts after they scored to put us on our heels, and our response wasn't good enough,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “It wasn't good enough to start the period.
“We weren't consistent enough in our style. What Omaha did was what we preached throughout the week. We weren't committed enough to doing things right on our own end.”
Omaha tied the game 2-2 3:04 into the second period on a shot from Ryan Lautenbach, before Logan Will put the Lancers ahead for good on a face-off draw in the Stars' defensive zone :54 later.
“We've got guys watching the puck, and ends up backdoor to a guy that is wide open,” Chupp said. “We are man-on-man on a face-off loss. Everyone is responsible for somebody, and for that to happen is as much a mental breakdown as it is physical.”
After Omaha tied it 1-1 in the second period, Ty Glover found a sliver of room from a tight angle to the left of Lancer netminder Kyle McClellan with :10.4 remaining to give the Stars a 2-1 lead at the second intermission. Brock Bremer gave Lincoln the lead in the first, beating McClellan with 5:59 left in the opening frame.
After defeating Omaha 6-1 in the first game of the season series, the Lancers have taken the last two. Omaha won the second game 6-2 at the Ice Box.
“They came into our building and punched us in the mouth,” Chupp said. "For us, we need to be hungry and we need to be committed to the type of effort we have to have. We should be pissed off.”
The Stars and Lancers meet again Sunday at Ralston Arena at 5:30 p.m.