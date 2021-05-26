Stars draft Cooper Pierson No. 4 overall, lean heavy on forwards in Phase I draft

With a solid defensive core expected to return for the Lincoln Stars in the 2021-22 season, the organization selected seven forwards in the USHL Phase I Draft on Wednesday.

The Stars selected Cooper Pierson of Zionsville, Indiana, with their first pick (fourth overall).

Pierson, a 5-foot-7, 142-pound right wing, played 58 games for the Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres in 2019-20. He scored 19 goals and had 37 assists.

The Stars stayed in the state of Indiana with their second pick. Dashel Oliver was selected 19th overall by Lincoln, which picked defenseman Francois DeVilliers in the third round (34th overall).

Other Stars forwards selected are Wyatt Olson (64th overall), Reid Daavettila (67th) and Christian Venticinque (79th).

Carter Davis became the second defenseman drafted by the Stars with the seventh-round selection.

Shaun Rios (forward), Mathieu Wener (defenseman) and Matthew Vander Vort (forward) round out the Stars final three picks.

