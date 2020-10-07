Stars defenseman Boltmann drafted, and the hockey world celebrates with him

Jake Boltmann was focused on the Lincoln Stars practice Wednesday at the Ice Box, but the rest of the hockey world seemed to be focused on him.

Boltman was selected 80th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. The Stars defenseman found out in the middle of practice when Stars head coach Chris Michael said to look up at the Ice Box's videoboard before his teammates dog-piled on him in celebration.

Boltmann registered four goals and nine assists in 25 games in the 2019-20 season.

“I was pretty nervous all day not knowing what was going to happen,” Boltmann said. “Obviously, when (Michael) brought everyone in and started slamming his stick I thought he was initially yelling at us like we were doing something bad. Then all the guys started attacking me when I saw the board. It was pretty sweet.”

The Stars front office filmed the reaction, which has been retweeted more than 700 times and liked more than 3,000 times on Twitter. Both the NHL and HockeyCanada Twitter accounts tweeted out Boltmann's reaction Wednesday. It also made an appearance on the NHL Network.