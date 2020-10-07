Stars defenseman Boltmann drafted, and the hockey world celebrates with him

Jake Boltmann was focused on the Lincoln Stars practice Wednesday at the Ice Box, but the rest of the hockey world seemed to be focused on him.
Boltman was selected 80th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. The Stars defenseman found out in the middle of practice when Stars head coach Chris Michael said to look up at the Ice Box's videoboard before his teammates dog-piled on him in celebration.
Boltmann registered four goals and nine assists in 25 games in the 2019-20 season.
“I was pretty nervous all day not knowing what was going to happen,” Boltmann said. “Obviously, when (Michael) brought everyone in and started slamming his stick I thought he was initially yelling at us like we were doing something bad. Then all the guys started attacking me when I saw the board. It was pretty sweet.”
The Stars front office filmed the reaction, which has been retweeted more than 700 times and liked more than 3,000 times on Twitter. Both the NHL and HockeyCanada Twitter accounts tweeted out Boltmann's reaction Wednesday. It also made an appearance on the NHL Network.
The moment @Boltmann10 found out he was the newest member of the @NHLFlames ... #AllAboard🚂 pic.twitter.com/UUYn2Iu0Kq— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) October 7, 2020
“It was awesome,” Boltmann said. “Cristiano (Simonetta, Stars director of broadcasting and communications) did a good job of capturing the moment. It's something I will never forget, too. A little video that I can watch for a while. It's really cool when a few guys have come up to me that NHL and HockeyCanada and things like that have reposted that. It was breathtaking for a little bit and I'm at a loss of words with things coming at me pretty fast here.”
Smile, @Boltmann10, you're on TV!— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) October 7, 2020
(📺: @NHLNetwork) pic.twitter.com/IFIEpuZ8ao
Boltmann left the ice shortly after to call the Flames and his family. But there was still nearly 40 minutes left of practice as the Stars prepare for their first game of the upcoming inaugural Corn Cup on Oct. 17 against the Tri-City Storm.
“We got (the ice) resurfaced. I got off (the ice) and on the phone with Calgary and talked to them a little bit, and then immediately called my family. Was able to kind of share that moment with them, too. Obviously I wish I was them and give them a hug and thank them for everything they've done.
“It's a weird draft this year, but once I saw the news, that was the little weight that was picked off my shoulders. It was fun just to be able to finish practice with the guys. We had a good finish to the practice, too, which was a positive.”
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, 1.8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!