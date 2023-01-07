Stars complete weekend sweep of Fargo with 3-2 win

Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo said the Stars needed a four-point weekend. After back-to-back victories over Fargo, including a 3-2 win Saturday at the Ice Box, Lincoln accomplished just that.

With a 5-0 victory against Fargo Friday at the Ice Box, the Stars knew a playoff atmosphere was going to unfold Saturday.

“That's the two best teams in the USHL squaring off right there,” Russo said. “The difference is we get to do it at home in front of the best fans in the USHL here in the Ice Box. Anytime we play in front of these fans we don't take it for granted. We know how important that is.

“We knew tonight was going to be a big-time challenge. (Fargo) got beat handily last night. They have a great club and a great staff. They weren't going to roll over.”

The return of Doug Grimes proved a pivotal missing piece for the Stars as the Lincoln veteran recorded five points over the weekend series with two power-play goals and three assists. Grimes added the game-winning goal Saturday with a power-play goal 12 minutes, 50 seconds in the third period.

“(Grimes) is a difference maker with his size, physicality and ability to extend possessions and box guys out,” Russo said. “He's a leader in the room and a leader on the bench. I know Marcy (Mason Marcellus) wears the 'C' (captain) and Doug's an 'A', but he has a lot of 'C' qualities. When we voted for captain, that was a very close vote. I think Marcy beat him by only two votes. Doug is comfortable in a leadership role and he isn't afraid to back it up with his effort.”

The Stars excelled on special teams, scoring four power-play goals over the weekend and went 9-for-9 on penalty kills, including a 3-for-3 performance Saturday.

Lincoln has scored two power-play goals in three of their last four games.

“It's having Doug and having Tanner (Ludtke),” Russo said. “Those guys, that's the unit, right? That was our unit at the beginning of the year with Tony (Fernandez) and Bucks (Boston Buckberger) and those three.

“Doug was out for a long time and Tanner was gone. We were kind of patch-working a couple of units. … That first unit, they're confident.”

The Stars return to action Friday in a weekend series in Kearney against Tri-City, before hosting the Storm Saturday at the Ice Box.