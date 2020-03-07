Stars complete four-goal rally to down Gamblers

What went right: After trailing 4-0 after the first period, the Stars completed a big comeback in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Anthony Mollica and Dalton Norris scored their first career USHL goals and Christian Sarlo tallied his 14th power-play goal in the Stars' offensive onslaught over the final 40 minutes of regulation. Josh Lopina gave Lincoln the lead for good with his 12th goal of the season 12:59 into the third period. Mollica's first goal came 6:49 into the second frame, followed by Zach Urdahl's ninth of the season nearly 5 minutes later to close the gap to 4-2 heading into the third period. Sarlo capitalized on the man-advantage 4:49 into the final frame and Norris' first goal of the season completed the four-goal comeback at the 8:10 marker. Lincoln turned to Connor Androlewicz in net for the final two periods, replacing Jacob Mucitelli, and shut the door on the Gamblers. Androlewicz stopped all 13 shots he faced.