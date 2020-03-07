Stars complete four-goal rally to down Gamblers

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Green Bay 4
What went right: After trailing 4-0 after the first period, the Stars completed a big comeback in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Anthony Mollica and Dalton Norris scored their first career USHL goals and Christian Sarlo tallied his 14th power-play goal in the Stars' offensive onslaught over the final 40 minutes of regulation. Josh Lopina gave Lincoln the lead for good with his 12th goal of the season 12:59 into the third period. Mollica's first goal came 6:49 into the second frame, followed by Zach Urdahl's ninth of the season nearly 5 minutes later to close the gap to 4-2 heading into the third period. Sarlo capitalized on the man-advantage 4:49 into the final frame and Norris' first goal of the season completed the four-goal comeback at the 8:10 marker. Lincoln turned to Connor Androlewicz in net for the final two periods, replacing Jacob Mucitelli, and shut the door on the Gamblers. Androlewicz stopped all 13 shots he faced.
What went wrong: For the second consecutive night, Green Bay jumped to an early multi-goal lead. Green Bay scored all four goals in the first period in a span of nearly 7 minutes. Mucitelli finished with 11 saves on 15 shots, as the Stars failed to stop both Gambler power-play opportunities.
Whats next: The Stars return to the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday, hosting the Madison Capitols. Both games are at 7 p.m.