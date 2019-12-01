Stars come alive too late in loss to Tri-City to split weekend series

The Lincoln Stars hit the snooze button one too many times Sunday.

After falling behind 5-1 early in the third period, Josh Lopina and the Stars woke up, but it was too little, too late in a 6-3 loss to Tri-City at the Ice Box to split the weekend series.

The Stars (10-8-2) defeated the Storm 8-5 on Saturday.

"We knew what was coming at us," Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. "We talked about it extensively in the pregame. ... We knew (Tri-City) was upset about (Saturday), as they should be. We knew they were coming with something to prove. It's frustrating the way we responded to that."

Lopina sent himself off in style before he joins Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge next week. He became the third Stars player to have a two-goal game in Lincoln's last three contests and cut the Storm lead to 5-3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the final period. Josh Groll will also join Lopina next week at the WJAC.

The same problems that hurt the Stars on Saturday carried over to Sunday — penalty minutes.