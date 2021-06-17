 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stars coach/GM Michael stepping down after one season
0 Comments
STARS HOCKEY

Stars coach/GM Michael stepping down after one season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Michael, Lincoln Stars

Chris Michael (right) talks with player Casey Dornbach during a practice at the Ice Box in 2017.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Lincoln Stars hockey team announced Thursday a search is underway for a new head coach and general manager.

After ownership of the Stars was transferred to Alberto Fernandez on June 3, Chris Michael made the decision Thursday to step down and pursue other opportunities after serving as coach and GM for one season.

Michael led the Stars to a 22-28-3 record in the 2020-21 season for a sixth-place finish in the USHL's Western Conference.

Lincoln also lost associate head coach Nick Peruzzi on June 11 when he became an assistant coach at Northern Michigan.

The Stars will need to move fast in the coaching search. Their main camp is set for July 26-29 in Lincoln.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News