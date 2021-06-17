Stars coach/GM Michael stepping down after one season

The Lincoln Stars hockey team announced Thursday a search is underway for a new head coach and general manager.

After ownership of the Stars was transferred to Alberto Fernandez on June 3, Chris Michael made the decision Thursday to step down and pursue other opportunities after serving as coach and GM for one season.

Michael led the Stars to a 22-28-3 record in the 2020-21 season for a sixth-place finish in the USHL's Western Conference.

Lincoln also lost associate head coach Nick Peruzzi on June 11 when he became an assistant coach at Northern Michigan.

The Stars will need to move fast in the coaching search. Their main camp is set for July 26-29 in Lincoln.

