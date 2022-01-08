Stars can't protect home ice, give up three goals in third period to Sioux Falls

The Lincoln Stars, who have been dominant on home ice this season, failed to protect the Ice Box in a 5-2 drubbing by the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday.

Lincoln and Sioux Falls entered the third period tied 2-2, but a three-goal outburst doomed Lincoln, including two empty-net goals from Sioux Falls in the final two minutes of regulation. The Stars are now 14-11-2 overall and 9-5 at the Ice Box this season.

“I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. "My dad used to do that to me. 'I'm not angry at you, I'm just disappointed.' I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed we had such a great process (Friday), and obviously didn't get the results that we wanted, but (Saturday) our process kind of stunk. I really thought we turned the corner with our effort (Friday) and our compete level, and then we're right back on the roller coaster today.”

Stars defenseman Henry Nelson gave Lincoln life in the second period with his fourth goal of the season to make the score 2-2, which it stayed until the third period. Both Stars goals came from defenseman — Anthony Fernandez tallied a goal in the first, but the Stars ended the first period down 2-1.