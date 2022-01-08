Stars can't protect home ice, give up three goals in third period to Sioux Falls

The Lincoln Stars, who have been dominant on home ice this season, failed to protect the Ice Box in a 5-2 drubbing by the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday.
Lincoln and Sioux Falls entered the third period tied 2-2, but a three-goal outburst doomed Lincoln, including two empty-net goals from Sioux Falls in the final two minutes of regulation. The Stars are now 14-11-2 overall and 9-5 at the Ice Box this season.
“I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. "My dad used to do that to me. 'I'm not angry at you, I'm just disappointed.' I'm disappointed. I'm disappointed we had such a great process (Friday), and obviously didn't get the results that we wanted, but (Saturday) our process kind of stunk. I really thought we turned the corner with our effort (Friday) and our compete level, and then we're right back on the roller coaster today.”
Stars defenseman Henry Nelson gave Lincoln life in the second period with his fourth goal of the season to make the score 2-2, which it stayed until the third period. Both Stars goals came from defenseman — Anthony Fernandez tallied a goal in the first, but the Stars ended the first period down 2-1.
“We probably need to humble ourselves and understand that,” Russo said. “The (defensemen) do the majority of the scoring on this team, and if we are going to generate some goals from our forwards we may want to simplify our game. I spent the last four hours telling our guys we need to get pucks to the net and generate chances. Rebounds are there off the pads and we continue to fish pucks from dot-to-dot and make soft plays and pretty plays. We have 0% success of those things.”
Nelson's goal seemed to provide a spark for the Stars when he tied the game with 2:13 left to play in the second period, but the third period was all Sioux Falls capitalizing on Lincoln turnovers in the neutral zone.
“We have skilled forwards,” Nelson said. “I think we just need to stick to our game plan and play our game. The goals will come. We aren't a flashy team, but we need to play our systems and play our game to get pucks to the net. I think they will come, and we will be a scary team when our forwards start burying some goals.”
Lincoln returns to action Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 7 p.m.