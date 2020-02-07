Stars can't amount daunting comeback as Omaha holds off Lincoln

"The easiest place to look is the two guys in net for us," Chupp said. "But through two periods we weren't good enough. We have to be ready to go and not just our goaltenders. Everybody."

The Lancers made it 5-0 midway through the second and then a 21-second spark for the Stars late in the period put Lincoln right back into the game.

Spencer Smith scored his fifth of the season at the 17:42 mark in the third period to put Lincoln on the board and Ty Glover netted his eighth of the season 21 seconds later to cut the Lancer lead to 5-2.

The Stars came out firing in the final period, outshooting Omaha 11-3 and cutting the score to 5-4 behind goals from Brock Bremer and Travis Treloar, who committed to Ohio State on Friday.

With the loss, Lincoln is in fifth place in the USHL Western Conference and just four points out from second.

"The postseason doesn't get here if you don't do your job," Chupp said." Tonight is a prime example of 'We can be who we want to be.'"

Lincoln and Omaha meet again Saturday at Ralston Arena at 7 p.m.

