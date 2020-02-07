Stars can't amount daunting comeback as Omaha holds off Lincoln

The Omaha Lancers came down Interstate 80 and cruised past the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box for the first two periods of play Friday.
Lincoln (18-15-5) could not overcome the early deficit, even after scoring four unanswered goals in the final 23 minutes of regulation, falling in the 5-4 loss.
"Funny enough, morale victories is the term that we used after the game," Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. "The third period was a great morale victory but it means nothing to us when you are fighting for your lives."
It took all of 1 minute, 47 seconds, for Alexander Campbell and the Lancers to take a 1-0 lead, and Zachary Plucinski's goal 15:54 into the first frame cushioned the lead to 2-0.
Lincoln goaltender Jacob Mucitelli made four saves on the Lancers' six shots, and was replaced by Connor Androlewicz to start the second period.
Androlewicz's first time in net at the Ice Box was rough in the first minutes of the second period as the Lancers took a 4-0 lead with two goals in the first 2 minutes, 48 seconds, of the second period.
"The easiest place to look is the two guys in net for us," Chupp said. "But through two periods we weren't good enough. We have to be ready to go and not just our goaltenders. Everybody."
The Lancers made it 5-0 midway through the second and then a 21-second spark for the Stars late in the period put Lincoln right back into the game.
Spencer Smith scored his fifth of the season at the 17:42 mark in the third period to put Lincoln on the board and Ty Glover netted his eighth of the season 21 seconds later to cut the Lancer lead to 5-2.
The Stars came out firing in the final period, outshooting Omaha 11-3 and cutting the score to 5-4 behind goals from Brock Bremer and Travis Treloar, who committed to Ohio State on Friday.
With the loss, Lincoln is in fifth place in the USHL Western Conference and just four points out from second.
"The postseason doesn't get here if you don't do your job," Chupp said." Tonight is a prime example of 'We can be who we want to be.'"
Lincoln and Omaha meet again Saturday at Ralston Arena at 7 p.m.