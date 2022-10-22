Stars' blue line a bright spot after early question mark

The Lincoln Stars blue line was a question mark for head coach Rocky Russo heading into the 2022-23 season.

Now they are one of the Stars' biggest bright spots helping Lincoln to a 5-1 record.

Opponents have scored just 11 goals against the Stars, best in the USHL, and have allowed the opposition to score just 1.83 goals per game.

“It (defense) was a concern for me at the beginning of the year,” Russo said. “With Nelly (Henry Nelson) out long term and Tony (Fernandez) having surgery to start training camp, we knew we had good defensemen, (but) we didn't know how quickly they'd adapt to the league. To the expectations, to the systems, etc. Guys like (Boston) Buckberger, who has junior experience and (Cole) Crusberg-Roseen, those guys have been really good, but guys like Marian Mosko in his first year of juniors, Adam Kleber in his first year of juniors, those guys have advanced much faster than maybe we have anticipated.

“That has given me some relief. I know now with Tony back, we have some reinforcements back. Nelson is coming back to town next week and on his way to being back into the lineup here in the next four or five weeks. Things are starting to come together on the back end.”

Lincoln started with four returning defensemen to begin the campaign, including Fernandez and Nelson out with injuries. Carter Davis and Mosko, Lincoln's two other returners, had just four combined games of USHL experience.

With the blue line taking shape, Russo said they plan to roll with seven defensemen, with all seven guys finding ice time throughout the season.

“We sent Davis to North Iowa (Bulls) this week, and Carter is going to stay on our affiliate list,” Russo said. “We felt it was in his best interest to get some more ice time in the North American League (NAHL) and stay in our organizational tree, so to speak. Once we get Nelly back and we've got a full group back there we will evaluate and figure out what we want to do.”

Briefly

Scoring frenzy: Lincoln leads the USHL Western Conference in goals scored (30) heading into Saturday's meeting with the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Ice Box. Tanner Ludtke and Keaton Peters entered the contest as the Star's top-two goal scorers with four each. Lincoln has scored six goals in each game over their last three with a pair of 6-3 victories over Tri-City and a 6-1 win over Omaha.

Duo tandem: Cameron Whitehead (4-1-0) and Lucas Massie (1-0-0) are two of the USHL's top goalies. Massie is currently ranked in third in goals against average (1.00) among USHL-qualified goalies, while Whitehead is 12th with a 2.00.