Stars allow four third-period goals, squander late lead to Sioux Falls

The Lincoln Stars were as dull in the third period as they were sharp in the first Saturday.

Lincoln gave up four third-period goals to the Sioux Falls Stampede after leading 2-0 in a sharp and dominant first period at the Ice Box. The Stars eventually fell 5-3. The loss snaps a string of four consecutive wins over Sioux Falls this season.

The Stars entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead after goals from Christian Sarlo and Matt Miller, peppering the Stampede for a 14-3 advantage in shots through the first 20 minutes.

Sarlo's opening goal was the fifth time in the past five games the Stars have scored first. In that stretch, Lincoln has gone 2-2-1.

“Our preparation has improved and in that preparation I mean from the time the guys arrive at 5 p.m. to the opening faceoff,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “We've made some alterations to our preparations, or the guys have as a group that have allowed us to get to our game in the first period.”

After the Stars carried the pace and momentum through the first period and looked for the potential blowout victory, Sioux Falls then answered on Lincoln's first penalty in 76 minutes, 14 seconds, in the two-game series.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}