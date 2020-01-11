Stars allow four third-period goals, squander late lead to Sioux Falls

The Lincoln Stars were as dull in the third period as they were sharp in the first Saturday.
Lincoln gave up four third-period goals to the Sioux Falls Stampede after leading 2-0 in a sharp and dominant first period at the Ice Box. The Stars eventually fell 5-3. The loss snaps a string of four consecutive wins over Sioux Falls this season.
The Stars entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead after goals from Christian Sarlo and Matt Miller, peppering the Stampede for a 14-3 advantage in shots through the first 20 minutes.
Sarlo's opening goal was the fifth time in the past five games the Stars have scored first. In that stretch, Lincoln has gone 2-2-1.
“Our preparation has improved and in that preparation I mean from the time the guys arrive at 5 p.m. to the opening faceoff,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “We've made some alterations to our preparations, or the guys have as a group that have allowed us to get to our game in the first period.”
After the Stars carried the pace and momentum through the first period and looked for the potential blowout victory, Sioux Falls then answered on Lincoln's first penalty in 76 minutes, 14 seconds, in the two-game series.
Austin Heidemann's goal 16:49 into the second period started a string of four consecutive goals for the Stampede, helping the Stampede roar back in the final frame.
In that four-goal stretch, the Stampede scored three power-play goals.
“I don't have much to say about officials,” Chupp said. “We had six power plays and they had three.
“There is nothing to complain about. The officials are young and if you start to get inside their heads, the things (Sioux Falls) was complaining about, the ticky-tack (calls), they did a good job of letting it go both ways.”
Sioux Falls finished 3-for-3 on the man-advantage, while Lincoln went 2-for-6 after Josh Lopina stopped the bleeding in the third period.
“That's no excuse,” Chupp added. "Our penalty kill has to be better and that is not on anyone particular. It's the responsibility of our entire staff to make sure our players understand it (where) they are locked in. Maybe we have to practice it every single day, but we have to find some confidence.”
Jacob Mucitelli continued to play strong despite the loss, making 18 saves including two on wide-open net chances for Sioux Falls.
The Stars return to the ice Friday and Saturday in Plymouth, Michigan, against Team USA.