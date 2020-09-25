Stars aim for the best as they prepare for season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winter Wallace knocked off a personal best last week by a mile.

The Lincoln Stars first-round pick (eighth overall) in the USHL Phase II draft in May is a burly 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward. He ran the mile under 5 minutes in strength testing last week, beating his previous best of 5 minutes, 1 second during summer training in Minnesota.

Wallace's work is just one example of what every Stars player has done this summer. Anthony Mollica, who played 26 games for Lincoln last season, grew 2 inches and added 25 pounds to his 6-foot-2, 185 pounds-frame from the 2019-20 season. Then there is Ben Steeves, 5-8 and 146 pounds, who Lincoln first-year head coach and manager Chris Michael said tested very well for his size.

"At the end of the day, it's their career, right?" Michael said. "They are going to get out of it what they put into it, and when you see guys like that put the work in. They didn't make excuses. Not one of these guys came in here and said, 'You know what, we've been dealing with COVID or our gym wasn't open and we didn't get on the ice enough.' There is no excuses.