Stars aim for the best as they prepare for season

Winter Wallace knocked off a personal best last week by a mile.
The Lincoln Stars first-round pick (eighth overall) in the USHL Phase II draft in May is a burly 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward. He ran the mile under 5 minutes in strength testing last week, beating his previous best of 5 minutes, 1 second during summer training in Minnesota.
Wallace's work is just one example of what every Stars player has done this summer. Anthony Mollica, who played 26 games for Lincoln last season, grew 2 inches and added 25 pounds to his 6-foot-2, 185 pounds-frame from the 2019-20 season. Then there is Ben Steeves, 5-8 and 146 pounds, who Lincoln first-year head coach and manager Chris Michael said tested very well for his size.
"At the end of the day, it's their career, right?" Michael said. "They are going to get out of it what they put into it, and when you see guys like that put the work in. They didn't make excuses. Not one of these guys came in here and said, 'You know what, we've been dealing with COVID or our gym wasn't open and we didn't get on the ice enough.' There is no excuses.
"For us it's not how big you are or how much you weigh. It's how much work can you put in and how tough are you in between your ears to get through things. Some of the testing is more mental than physical. It's a mental test and none of these guys buckled."
Wallace wanted to work hard and come in ready for a full slate of USHL action, and make an immediate impact to prove why he was the Stars' top pick in the Phase II draft.
"I wanted to put the work in and I wanted it to translate on the ice," Wallace said. "I wanted to to have a big year this year. It's an important year. Team goals and personal goals are pretty important to me as a player, so I just do my best to achieve them."
The Boulder, Colorado, native would run the mile once a month back in Minnesota this summer with connections he made while attending Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota.
"My best time was 5:01, so sub five (minutes) was a pretty big goal for me," Wallace said. "I'm pretty pumped I got it."
The Stars have five practices under their belt, beginning practice at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center as ice preparation began at the Ice Box on Wednesday. But right now Wallace and the Stars will take any ice they can get.
"It's just fun to get back on the ice and get in a competitive atmosphere," Wallace said. "It's awesome to play with a bunch of high-talent guys."
