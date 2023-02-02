It's that time of year in the USHL when some teams are selling for the future and others buying in hopes of a long playoff run.

Thursday, Lincoln (20-13-1) was buying with the acquisition of four-year USHL veteran defenseman Tyler Dunbar from Muskegon, Stars general manager Nick Fabrizio announced.

Muskegon received a 2023 USHL third-round Phase I draft pick and a sixth-round ’23 Phase II pick in exchange.

The 19-year-old Dunbar led the Lumberjack defensemen with 22 points, three goals and 19 assists, but brings a whole new load to the Stars' back line.

"Nick and I just talked about adding some playoff experience to the back end," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. "To us, that was really important. We've got (Boston) Buckberger and we've got Tony (Fernandez) and Nelly (Henry Nelson), and even a little bit to a degree with DJ (Hart), even though he didn't play a ton of reps down the stretch last year. Adding another guy that has been through it in the USHL playoffs is invaluable."

Dunbar has totaled 176 games in the USHL, scoring 12 goals and adding 56 assists in that span. The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, native has also appeared in 13 USHL playoff games.

"I think I can bring a lot to this team," Dunbar said after his first practice with the Stars on Thursday. "I see a lot of potential for myself to hop in right away and make a pretty big impact. Hopefully, I can bring some of my skills to a good team to help make them better."

Dunbar has played in 36 games for Muskegon in the 2022-23 season, but Friday will be a first, donning new colors in front of a new crowd and a new conference.

"It's been a while since I've been in the West (Division), but my first couple years I was able to come over to play some West teams and those that came to us," Dunbar said. "I feel I've got a pretty good handle on what to expect and I'm ready to bring it right away."

With the addition of the 6-foot, 197-pound two-way defenseman, Lincoln now carries eight blueliners. With three games in three days, Lincoln can now fluctuate on the blue line.

"The experience is invaluable," Russo said. "He's a guy that adds another element to our 'D' core, an already very good 'D' core in our mind, but it gives us the opportunity to move CR (Cole Crusberg-Roseen) back to the right side and make him a little more comfortable playing his strong side.

"It gives us another up on the power play, and (Dunbar) is a guy that can play in all situations. Right now he's paired up with Antonio Fernandez. Offensive-minded defensemen, but that can both defend and they can both skate. I think that's great for Tony as well."

Lincoln kicks off a three-game weekend hosting Sioux Falls on Friday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m., and the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday before traveling to Sioux City Sunday.