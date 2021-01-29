Sioux Falls racks up goals in scoring showcase over Stars

The ice still stands after a Friday barn burner at the Ice Box.

Sioux Falls and the Lincoln Stars put on a goal-scoring show as the Stampede took a 10-4 victory over the Stars. The two teams combined for 13 goals on 48 shots through two periods of play with nearly 20 NHL scouts in attendance to watch Sioux Falls' Cole Sillinger, who is a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. Sillinger scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the first period, and added an assist. Sillinger now has six goals in six games since joining the Stampede after the Western Hockey League postponed the start of its season.

Lincoln (7-11-1) looked poised to run away early against the Stampede, grabbing a 2-0 lead in a wild first period.

Both the Stars and Stampede (10-12-1) used their one and only timeout in the first period and combined for eight goals on 19 shots, with the Stampede skating off with a 5-3 lead.

“We really liked our start. Something that has been a key point for us, as far as starting on time,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “I thought we did that tonight.