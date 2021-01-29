Sioux Falls racks up goals in scoring showcase over Stars

The ice still stands after a Friday barn burner at the Ice Box.
Sioux Falls and the Lincoln Stars put on a goal-scoring show as the Stampede took a 10-4 victory over the Stars. The two teams combined for 13 goals on 48 shots through two periods of play with nearly 20 NHL scouts in attendance to watch Sioux Falls' Cole Sillinger, who is a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. Sillinger scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the first period, and added an assist. Sillinger now has six goals in six games since joining the Stampede after the Western Hockey League postponed the start of its season.
Lincoln (7-11-1) looked poised to run away early against the Stampede, grabbing a 2-0 lead in a wild first period.
Both the Stars and Stampede (10-12-1) used their one and only timeout in the first period and combined for eight goals on 19 shots, with the Stampede skating off with a 5-3 lead.
“We really liked our start. Something that has been a key point for us, as far as starting on time,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “I thought we did that tonight.
“As far as (Sioux Falls') push-back, we knew that was coming. Obviously they called a timeout. I think we are learning how to manage momentum right now. You look at that and it's quickly on a follow-up shift. Follow-up shifts are big momentum shifts in a hockey game, and there were quite a few times tonight there was a push-back after a goal from us.”
James Stefan and Jake Beaune gave Lincoln the 2-0 lead by scoring nearly 30 seconds apart in the first period. Stefan scored 6:41 into the period and Beaune at 7:08.
The Stampede responded with four consecutive goals before Lincoln's Zach Urdahl scored on a penalty shot to cut Sioux Falls' lead to 4-3. But Sillinger scored his second goal with one minute remaining in the period for a 5-3 lead.
Dominic James cut the Lincoln deficit to 5-4 with a shorthanded goal early in the second period before Sioux Falls again answered with four consecutive goals.
“I think the key to it is sticking together,” Peruzzi said. “At the end of the day for us right now, we have a good hockey club (Fargo) coming in here (Saturday). It's going to take 60 minutes, maybe more, but at the end of the day, the consistency is just shift to shift. It's doing what we do as far as our process, as our guys know consistently.”
Sioux Falls tacked on one goal in the third after Stars goalie Ryan Ouellette was reinserted in the Lincoln net after being replaced by Aidan McCarthy midway through the first period.
Lincoln returns to the Ice Box on Saturday to begin a two-game series against Fargo at 7 p.m.