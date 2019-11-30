Seven Stars score in 8-5 win over Tri-City

"All aboard" is theme of the Lincoln Stars this season.

And there were plenty of passengers Saturday, with seven different Stars on the goal-scoring train in an 8-5 victory over the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box.

Lincoln gave Tri-City netminder Joe Sharib an early exit, and then gave Daniel Allin a rude welcome in the final 35 minutes, 29 seconds of regulation.

After Sharib exited allowing his third goal against early in the second period, Lincoln scored five goals against Allin, including a four-goal second period to jump to a 6-2 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Owen Michaels, Travis Treloar, Brad Morrissey and Matt Barbolini all scored for Lincoln in the second period. Robert McCollu, tied the game 1-1 in the first period and Christian Sarlo's first of two goals helped the Stars to a 2-1 cushion after 20 minutes.

“What I like … was the hunger for the next one (goal),” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “Without thinking its point night and we can run the score up and do whatever we want … we stayed locked in, that allowed us to build on our lead, because we were doing things right. We were responsible in our own end and simple in our transition game and took what the game gave us in the offensive zone.”