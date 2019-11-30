Seven Stars score in 8-5 win over Tri-City

"All aboard" is theme of the Lincoln Stars this season.
And there were plenty of passengers Saturday, with seven different Stars on the goal-scoring train in an 8-5 victory over the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box.
Lincoln gave Tri-City netminder Joe Sharib an early exit, and then gave Daniel Allin a rude welcome in the final 35 minutes, 29 seconds of regulation.
After Sharib exited allowing his third goal against early in the second period, Lincoln scored five goals against Allin, including a four-goal second period to jump to a 6-2 lead after 40 minutes of play.
Owen Michaels, Travis Treloar, Brad Morrissey and Matt Barbolini all scored for Lincoln in the second period. Robert McCollu, tied the game 1-1 in the first period and Christian Sarlo's first of two goals helped the Stars to a 2-1 cushion after 20 minutes.
“What I like … was the hunger for the next one (goal),” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said. “Without thinking its point night and we can run the score up and do whatever we want … we stayed locked in, that allowed us to build on our lead, because we were doing things right. We were responsible in our own end and simple in our transition game and took what the game gave us in the offensive zone.”
The Stars put the pedal back down in the third period with Josh Lopina giving Lincoln a 7-2 cushion before Tri-City answered with some fight.
Lincoln has the most penalty minutes in the USHL, and the Storm took advantage of that midway through the third period capitalizing on two power-play chances after an unorthodox goal off a Lincoln defenseman made it 7-3.
The Stars were forced to a 5-on-3 penalty kill as the Storm closed the gap 7-5 before Lincoln's Sarlo capped the scoring with his second goal of the game. That goal, Sarlo's ninth of the year, came on the power play as the Stars finished 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
“Emotions run high, and they took us out of our game,” Chupp said. “Our game had been very effective up until that point. Obviously we are thrilled with a win, but that is an area we need to improve on.”
Lincoln and Tri-City meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.