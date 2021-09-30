Set for home opener, Stars want opponents leaving the Ice Box with 'ice bags'

Lincoln Stars coach Rocky Russo wants to restore order with pain and glory.

That starts Friday in the team's home opener against the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box.

“We are going to compete hard, we are going to make it really difficult to play in the Ice Box like it was back in the day," Russo said this week in a radio interview on 104.1. "I want teams to pull into this parking lot and go, 'Oh, man, we’ve got to play the Stars in the Box, we don’t want anything to do with that.' I want them leaving after they lose with ice bags and feeling pretty bad about themselves and not looking forward to coming and playing here on a weekend.

“When I was growing up and throughout my early stages of coaching hockey, Lincoln, Nebraska, was the mecca of junior hockey and every kid wanted to be a Star. You knew that when you came into the Box the star dropped, the music is playing and the light show is going. It’s an intimidating environment.”

The home opener also brings excitement to the locker room.

After the Stars' 2020 home opener was pushed back due to COVID-19, the first home game was not until Dec. 26 after a 21-day layover between games. From Nov. 14-Dec. 31, the Stars played one game at the Ice Box out of nine contests.