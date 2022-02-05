Sato's first USHL hat trick powers Stars past rival Lancers in the Ice Box

Yu Sato knew he did not play well Friday in the Lincoln Stars' 5-4 comeback victory in Sioux City. Saturday was a chance to prove himself, and he did in a big way.

Sato scored three times in the Stars 5-1 victory over Omaha at the Ice Box in front of the arena's largest crowd this season of 3,600 fans. It is the first Lincoln hat trick since Zach Urdahl did it on Feb. 6, 2021, against the Lancers at the Ice Box.

“I felt good on the ice,” Sato said. “I played with (Aidan) Thompson and (Lucas) Wahlin, and they helped me a lot. After I scored the first goal, I felt I'm going to score the second one. When I scored the second one, I felt I'm going to score the third.

“I was thinking about (a) hat trick a little bit, but I was thinking about my game more. I talked with (Lincoln head coach) Rocky (Russo) about moving my feet, finishing my checks and doing that stuff.”

Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but it was all Stars after that as Lincoln scored five consecutive goals, including Sato's three.

“I felt amazing on the ice,” Sato said, the first Japanese-born player to play for the Stars. “The fans were going crazy and it was awesome. Awesome.

“Fans are supporting us. Last year we had COVID and stuff and there weren't as many people as there are this year. This year, there are so many fans and the crowd is loud. It's helping me a lot and for the team as well.”

Sato tied the game 1-1 minutes after Omaha's opening goal from Chris Hedden.

Luke Johnson gave Lincoln the lead for good and Aidan Thompson cushioned it to 3-1 before Sato capped the game with his final two goals to complete his first USHL hat trick.

“We fed off the (fans) energy all night long,” Russo said. “It was just a wild experience and something I look forward to the rest of the year.”

Cameron Whitehead made 29 saves on 30 Omaha shots to pick up his 10th victory of the season. Both the Stars and Lancers finished 0-for-4 on power-play opportunities.

The Stars turn around and face the Lancers in Omaha at 4 p.m. Sunday.

