Sato cleans up late for Stars in opening-night win at USHL Classic

It took Yu Sato 22 games into the Lincoln Stars' 2020-21 season to find the back of the net. On Thursday, it took him just one to lift the Stars to an opening-night victory in the USHL Classic.

An Aidan Thompson shot trickled back out front, and Sato cleaned up the garbage 13:08 into the third period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead that would hold up against the Youngstown Phantoms in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

After a scoreless first period and a 2-2 deadlock after 40 minutes, the Stars were outshot by the Phantoms 11-5 in the third period, but highly touted Stars netminder Kaidan Mbereko was up to the task. Mbereko made 26 saves on 28 shots, including 11 saves in the final frame.

Lincoln's blue-liners came out strong offensively, scoring the first two Lincoln goals.

Michael Mastrodomenico, who had two goals last season, tied the game 1-1 on the power play after Youngstown struck 49 seconds into period two. Mastrodomenico tallied his goal 3:07 into the period, with Henry Nelson giving Lincoln its first lead of the season nearly five minutes later.

The Stars went 1-for-5 on the power play and killed off all six Youngstown power-play chances. Lincoln also went a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill in two preseason games.