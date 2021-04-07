Rookie Laba scores winner to help Stars stay hot

Lincoln Stars Noah Laba came into Wednesday's game at the Ice Box against Des Moines tied for the USHL lead in rookie power-play goals.

By the end of the game, though he didn't score on a power play, he had the winning goal in a 3-1 victory as the Stars stayed red hot.

Laba has back-to-back game-winning goals for the Stars as Lincoln improved to 6-0-2 over its past eight games and won its fifth straight at the Ice Box.

The 17-year old Laba scored six minutes into the third period to give Lincoln a 2-1 lead. Stanley Cooley added the Stars' third goal with an empty-netter as Lincoln fended off the Western Conference's second-place team.

“I think we are a resilient group and stick to the process,” Laba said. “We work on it every day and we've become closer as a group and we've started to find success. This late in the season, we would have liked to have it earlier, but better late than never.

“We are fighting for a (playoff) spot, whether we get (one) or not, we are going to play it through.”

The Stars overcame a chippy and chirpy first period, trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and with both head coaches escorted off the ice.