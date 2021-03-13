Power play: Waterloo's pair of three-goal periods too much for Stars

Saturday: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Waterloo struck first and didn't relent. Dane Montgomery opened the scoring with a goal 11:15 into the first period to give the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead in Waterloo, Iowa. Jacob Jeanette then scored two goals in the span of five minutes to close the frame and extend the early advantage to 3-0. After Lincoln scored twice in the second period to make it 3-2, the Black Hawks put together another three-goal period. Matt Argentine, Mason Reiners and Ryan O'Hara all scored in the final frame to make it the final score.

What went right: The Stars still showed some fight after trailing 3-0 following the first period. Lincoln's Jack Horbach scored on a power play just over four minutes into the second period, followed by James Stefan's goal at the 9:56 mark. The Stars went 1-for-4 on the man advantage, while Waterloo went 0-for-3. Both teams had eight penalties. Ryan Ouellette played all 60 minutes in net and collected 33 saves.

Up next: The Stars hit the road again to take on Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0