Power play: Waterloo controls Lincoln early with first-period flurry

Friday: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Five first-period Waterloo goals but the Lincoln Stars quickly in a hole in Waterloo, Iowa. The Black Hawks capitalized on an early power play as Aaron Pionk scored 4:35 into the first period. Waterloo added four more goals between 12:13 to 18:35 to end the first period with a 5-0 lead. Lincoln cut it to 5-2 in the second period, but Caden Brown pushed the lead back to four 9:55 into the final frame.

What went right: Michael Mesic finally put Lincoln on the board 14 minutes into the second period, and Doug Grimes added a power-play goal nearly four minutes later to cut the Stars deficit to 5-2. Daniel Sambuco answered Waterloo's sixth goal of the game with his fifth of the season to make it 6-3. The Stars scored one power-play goal on four chances, and killed off two Waterloo's three man-advantages.

Up next: The Stars travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to face the Buccaneers at 6 p.m.